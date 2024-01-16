Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Replica Heavy Allagan Armor

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

145

145

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Wootz Ingot
2
Item Icon
Kirimu Leather
2
Item Icon
Platinum Ingot
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Item Icon
Allagan Aetherstone - Body Gear
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

