FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Replica Dreadwyrm Sabatons of Fending
Feet - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
108
Magic Defense
108
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
59 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+7
Tenacity
+13
Vitality
+9
Direct Hit Rate
+9
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Gold Ingot
2
Wootz Ingot
2
Kirimu Leather
2
Platinum Ingot
2
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Neo Aetherstone - Foot Gear
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
