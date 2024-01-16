Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Replica Allagan Boots of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

76

43

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Kirimu Leather
2
Item Icon
Platinum Ingot
2
Item Icon
Arachne Velveteen
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Item Icon
Allagan Aetherstone - Foot Gear
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

