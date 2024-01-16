Games
Red Pine Spinning Wheel
Weaver's Secondary Tool - Item Level 520
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 84
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
47685 gil
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Control
+420
Craftsmanship
+761
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 74
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
520
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Bismuth Ingot
7
Red Pine Lumber
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
85
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3000
Max Quality
6700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2418
Craftsmanship
2549
