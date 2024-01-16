Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Red Pine Cane

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

94

107.79

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Snow Linen
7
Item Icon
Red Pine Lumber
7
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
7
Item Icon
Chloroschist Whetstone
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

