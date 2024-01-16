Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Red Pine Cane
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 533
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
94
Physical Damage
107.79
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 84
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+193
Vitality
+183
Critical Hit
+131
Determination
+188
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 74
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
533
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Snow Linen
7
Red Pine Lumber
7
Phrygian Gold Ingot
7
Chloroschist Whetstone
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
84
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2900
Max Quality
6600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2388
Craftsmanship
2507
