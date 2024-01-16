Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rarefied Larch Necklace

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A necklace of wood never looked this good. ※For collectable submissions only.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
3
Item Icon
Beech Lumber
3
Item Icon
Larch Lumber
3
Item Icon
Ruby Cotton Yarn
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

