FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rarefied Doman Iron Greaves

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

“I wasn't going to wear them

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Tiger Leather
4
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
4
Item Icon
Koppranickel Ingot
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
5
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

