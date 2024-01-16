Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rarefied Beech Composite Bow

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

For when those “fancy” bows simply aren't fancy enough. ※For collectable submissions only.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Beech Lumber
3
Item Icon
Crawler Silk
3
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

