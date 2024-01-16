Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Rakshasa Dogi of Casting
Body - Item Level 380
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
342
Magic Defense
195
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
569 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+113
Critical Hit
+119
Intelligence
+121
Determination
+83
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
380
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Twinthread
2
Evergleam Ingot
2
Stardust Cotton Cloth
2
Grade 4 Reisui of Intelligence
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1500
Max Quality
6100
Characteristics
Required
Control
1600
Craftsmanship
1650
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2000
Related Posts
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall