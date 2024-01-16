Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Pub Signboard
Tabletop - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
When it comes to indicating the presence of a pub, nary a word is needed.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Mesa Red Dye
7
Desert Yellow Dye
7
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
2300
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
