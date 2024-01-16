Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Pub Signboard

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

When it comes to indicating the presence of a pub, nary a word is needed.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mesa Red Dye
7
Item Icon
Desert Yellow Dye
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

