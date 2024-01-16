Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Printing Essentials
Miscellany - Item Level 406
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A variety of essentials that any budding author would be proud to use to print their book.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Printing Component Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1430
Max Quality
3280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Printing Component Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1430
Max Quality
3280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Printing Component Materials
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1430
Max Quality
3280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Printing Component Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1430
Max Quality
3280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Printing Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1430
Max Quality
3280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Printing Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1430
Max Quality
3280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Printing Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1430
Max Quality
3280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Printing Component Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1430
Max Quality
3280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
