Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Printing Component Materials

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

All the materials required for a budding author to begin printing their debut masterpiece.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

The Real Life Commitment for a FFXIV World-First Raid Race
Michael Higham
Xenogears to Xenoblade: A 99 Potions Retrospective
Paul Tamayo
No Man's Sky Outlaws Infinite Money & Nanites Glitch Guide
Dillon Skiffington