Potion of Mind

Medicine - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This weak concoction temporarily increases mind. Duration: 15s
Recast
5m
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
108 gil
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Rock Salt
1
Jellyfish Umbrella
1
Viscous Secretions
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
3
Durability
70
Difficulty
74
Max Quality
510
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
