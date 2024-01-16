Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

Potion of Mind

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This weak concoction temporarily increases mind. Duration: 15s

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Rock Salt
1
Item Icon
Jellyfish Umbrella
1
Item Icon
Viscous Secretions
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

