[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Platinum Circlet of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

85

49

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Silk Thread
2
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
2
Item Icon
Platinum Ingot
2
Item Icon
Platinum Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

