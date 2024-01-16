Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Planter Set

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A vibrant arrangement of plant life bursting from a cluster of sturdy planters.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Driftseeds
8
Item Icon
Potter's Clay
8
Item Icon
Growth Formula Iota
8
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

