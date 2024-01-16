Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Sunset Wheat Flour

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Finely milled sunset wheat.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Sunset Wheat
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

