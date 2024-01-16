Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Pewter Ring of Casting
Ring - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 82
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+85
Spell Speed
+88
Intelligence
+90
Direct Hit Rate
+62
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 72
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
525
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Pewter Ingot
7
Almasty Serge
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
82
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2300
Max Quality
5700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2238
Craftsmanship
2336
Related Posts
How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
A Final Fantasy XIV player figured out Ul’dah’s unemployment rate
Paulo Kawanishi