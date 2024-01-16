Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Pewter Choker of Fending
Necklace - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 82
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+90
Tenacity
+62
Vitality
+94
Critical Hit
+88
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 72
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
525
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Pewter Ingot
7
Almasty Serge
7
Luncheon Toad Leather
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2600
Max Quality
6200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
