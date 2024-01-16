Games
Petalite Earrings of Fending
Earrings - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 78
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
288 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+67
Vitality
+71
Critical Hit
+48
Determination
+67
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 68
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
415
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Petalite
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Grade 1 Vitality Alkahest
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1640
Max Quality
4400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
