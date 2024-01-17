Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Peisteskin Crakows of Gathering
Feet - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
45
Magic Defense
23
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 40
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
41 gil
Bonuses
Perception
+23
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 30
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
4
Mythril Ingot
4
Peiste Leather
4
Hippogryph Sinew
4
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
38
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
129
Max Quality
1280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
