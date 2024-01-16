Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Palm Crook
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
94
Physical Damage
107.79
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 82
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+189
Vitality
+178
Critical Hit
+130
Determination
+185
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 72
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
525
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Palm Lumber
7
Pewter Ingot
7
Almasty Serge
7
Chloroschist Whetstone
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
82
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2300
Max Quality
5700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2238
Craftsmanship
2336
