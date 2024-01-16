Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Palm Crook

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

94

107.79

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Palm Lumber
7
Item Icon
Pewter Ingot
7
Item Icon
Almasty Serge
7
Item Icon
Chloroschist Whetstone
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

