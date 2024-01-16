Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Palladium Ring of Slaying
Ring - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
PGL LNC MNK DRG SAM RPR - Lv. 68
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
254 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+45
Vitality
+45
Critical Hit
+32
Determination
+46
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 58
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
285
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Marid Leather
5
Palladium Nugget
5
Grade 1 Reisui of Strength
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
68
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
980
Max Quality
3420
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1043
Craftsmanship
1069
Related Posts
FF14 Fashion Report Week 76: Easy 80 Points This Week
Nerium
FFXIV Endwalker: Aether Currents - Garlemald Map, Locations & Coordinates
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: A Walkthrough of Old Sharlayan, Garlemald, and Thavnair
Mike Williams