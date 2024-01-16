Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Palladium Planisphere
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 285
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
73
Physical Damage
77.87
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 68
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
610 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+94
Vitality
+86
Spell Speed
+97
Critical Hit
+68
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 58
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
285
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Rhodonite
5
Durium Nugget
5
Palladium Nugget
5
Enchanted Palladium Ink
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
5
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
69
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1030
Max Quality
3510
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1050
Craftsmanship
1075
