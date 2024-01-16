Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Pactmaker's Halfgloves of Crafting
Hands - Item Level 590
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
455
Magic Defense
227
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
CP
+8
Control
+314
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
590
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Hannish Fiber
3
Amynodon Leather
3
Immutable Solution
3
Endstone Aethersand
3
Ophiotauros Leather
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
4300
Max Quality
12800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3080
Craftsmanship
3180
Required
Control
3130
Craftsmanship
3240
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
