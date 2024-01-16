Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Pactmaker's Boots of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

455

227

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Hannish Fiber
3
Item Icon
Amynodon Leather
3
Item Icon
Endtide Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Immutable Solution
3
Item Icon
Ophiotauros Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

