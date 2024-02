An exotic Far Eastern dish of earthy buckwheat noodles eaten by dipping them into a chilled broth of soy sauce and fish stock. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Skill Speed Bonus: +4% (Max 35) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 36) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No