Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Fish Stock

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Broth created from boiling down the flesh and bones of various types of seafood.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng
How to Get Endtide Aethersand: FFXIV Crafting & Fishing Guide
Nerium
How to Make Gil From Fishing in FFXIV
Mills Webster