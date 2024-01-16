Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Opal Choker of Casting
Necklace - Item Level 139
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciples of War or Magic - Lv. 56
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
124 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+22
Spell Speed
+25
Intelligence
+24
Determination
+18
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 46
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
139
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Opal
5
Dragon Leather
5
Hardsilver Ingot
5
Grade 1 Intelligence Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
460
Max Quality
2490
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
