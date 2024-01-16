Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Odder Otter Screen

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A screen with an odder otter motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Tempered Glass
2
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
2
Item Icon
Empyrean Pine Log
2
Item Icon
Black Willow Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

Older FFXIV Dungeons Getting Overhauled With Redesigns and Trust System Soon
Michael Higham
All the Major Changes Coming to FFXIV A Realm Reborn MSQ in Patch 6.1
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: Director Naoki Yoshida Reflects on Development Difficulties and the Last Decade
Natalie Flores