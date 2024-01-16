Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Odder Otter Andon Lamp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An outdoor lamp with an odder otter motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
2
Item Icon
Empyrean Clay
2
Item Icon
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Item Icon
Hingan Chochin Lantern
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

