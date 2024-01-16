Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hingan Chochin Lantern

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A round paper lantern with a handle attached for easy transportation.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Potash
7
Item Icon
Beech Lumber
7
Item Icon
Cedar Lumber
7
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
6
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2024
Mike Williams,Mills Webster
FFXIV Amazing Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2023
Mike Williams
FFXIV Hildibrand Quest Guide, Locations and Unlock for Patch 6.55
Michael Higham,Mills Webster