FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Wall Chimney

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wall chimney designed to complement oasis residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
4
Item Icon
Cut Stone
4
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
4
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

