FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Stone Wall
Fence - Item Level 43
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A stone wall designed to complement oasis residences. Mix and match at your own peril.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
939 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
43
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Humus
20
Mortar
20
Cut Stone
20
Desert Seedling
20
Crystals
Fire Shard
20
Wind Shard
20
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
43
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
155
Max Quality
790
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
