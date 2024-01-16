Destiny 2
Item Icon

Oasis Stone Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A stone wall designed to complement oasis residences. Mix and match at your own peril.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
20
Item Icon
Mortar
20
Item Icon
Cut Stone
20
Item Icon
Desert Seedling
20
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
20
Item Icon
Wind Shard
20
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

