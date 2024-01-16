Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Pillar
Furnishing - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A decorative pillar designed in the oasis fashion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
75 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
5
Cut Stone
5
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
39
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
137
Max Quality
670
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Fortnite Update 10.10 Patch Notes - Retail Row, BRUTE Update
Dillon Skiffington
Civilization 6 Leaders Guide: Base Game Leaders, Units, Improvements
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams