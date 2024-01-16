Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Pillar

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A decorative pillar designed in the oasis fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
5
Item Icon
Cut Stone
5
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

