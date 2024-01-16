Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Oblong Window

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An oblong window in the oasis style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Elm Lumber
1
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

