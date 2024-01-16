Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Cushion

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A plush cushion upholstered in the oasis fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Silk Thread
1
Item Icon
Waterfowl Feather
1
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
1
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

How to Unlock the Pixie Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Rewards
Mike Williams
FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams
Massive Changes Coming to Crystalline Conflict in Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.5
Mills Webster