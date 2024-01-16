Oasis Breakfast

Considered the most important of the day's seven meals (preceding both pre-midday mead and eleventh bell tarts), the Ul'dahn elite rarely miss this opportunity to gorge themselves before moving on to the next opportunity to gorge themselves. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Critical Hit Bonus: +4% (Max 21) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 13) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

