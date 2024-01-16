Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Breakfast

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Considered the most important of the day's seven meals (preceding both pre-midday mead and eleventh bell tarts), the Ul'dahn elite rarely miss this opportunity to gorge themselves before moving on to the next opportunity to gorge themselves. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Critical Hit Bonus: +4% (Max 21) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 13) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Popoto
3
Item Icon
Olive Oil
3
Item Icon
Mulled Tea
3
Item Icon
Aldgoat Steak
3
Item Icon
Volcanic Rock Salt
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

