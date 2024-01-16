Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Olive Oil

Details
Item Details

A fragrant light-green oil extracted from pressed olives.

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Cinderfoot Olive
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
