Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Olive Oil
Ingredient - Item Level 11
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A fragrant light-green oil extracted from pressed olives.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Cinderfoot Olive
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
11
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
24
Max Quality
216
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Related Posts
Today’s Wordle Word of The Day Hints & Answer #308: April 23, 2022
Dillon Skiffington
How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Natalie Flores's Game of the Year 2020 List
Natalie Flores