FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Nymian Wall Lantern
Wall-mounted - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wall lantern crafted in the Nymian style. As seen within the Wanderer's Palace.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Nymian Orb
6
Cobalt Ingot
6
Cobalt Rings
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
47
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
167
Max Quality
910
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
