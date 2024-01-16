Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Cobalt Rings

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Tiny loops of cobalt wire.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
No Man’s Sky Expedition 3 Guide – All Cartographers Steps, Rewards, Tips
Dillon Skiffington
No Man's Sky Wiring Loom Guide - How to Get Wiring Loom
Dillon Skiffington