FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Noble's Codex

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

60

62.4

3.12

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Chrysolite
2
Item Icon
Dragon Leather
2
Item Icon
Hardsilver Ingot
2
Item Icon
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Item Icon
Enchanted Aurum Regis Ink
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

