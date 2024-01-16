Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Noble's Codex
Scholar's Arm - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
60
Physical Damage
62.4
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
SCH - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
321 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+54
Piety
+47
Vitality
+49
Spell Speed
+67
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Chrysolite
2
Dragon Leather
2
Hardsilver Ingot
2
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Enchanted Aurum Regis Ink
2
Crystals
Water Cluster
1
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
2700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
