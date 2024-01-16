Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Nightsteel Awl

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
2
Item Icon
Steppe Serge
2
Item Icon
Hawk's Eye Sand
2
Item Icon
Nightsteel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Kingcraft Demimateria
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

