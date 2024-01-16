Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Nicked Viking Sword
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 33
Details
Crafting
Item Details
38
Physical Damage
25.33
Auto-attack
2
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
36 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+5
Vitality
+6
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
33
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
