Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

New World Hose

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Woolen Yarn
2
Item Icon
Cashmere Cloth
2
Item Icon
Saurian Leather
2
Item Icon
New World Macrame
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Best in Slot Astrologian Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Best in Slot Scholar Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon