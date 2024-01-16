Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

New World Headdress

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Woolen Yarn
2
Item Icon
Crow Feather
2
Item Icon
Eagle Feather
2
Item Icon
Cashmere Cloth
2
Item Icon
New World Macrame
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

