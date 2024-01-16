Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Eagle Feather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The wing feather of a noble eagle. Instills illusions of freedom into the hearts of men.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Villager Tier List - New Best Villagers
Dillon Skiffington
10 Rarest Hairstyles And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams