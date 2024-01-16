Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Neo-Ishgardian Choker of Healing
Necklace - Item Level 480
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+81
Piety
+56
Vitality
+74
Determination
+80
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
480
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Purpure Bead
2
Agedeep Aethersand
2
Cobalt Alloy Ingot
2
Grade 3 Mind Alkahest
2
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2800
Max Quality
8500
Characteristics
Required
Control
2195
Craftsmanship
2480
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2620
