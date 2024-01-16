Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Near Eastern Antique Component
Miscellany - Item Level 142
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A component used to complete a Near Eastern antique.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Near Eastern Antique Component Materials
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
230
Max Quality
996
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Near Eastern Antique Component Materials
1
Crystals
Ice Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
230
Max Quality
996
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Near Eastern Antique Component Materials
1
Crystals
Water Crystal
1
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
230
Max Quality
996
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Near Eastern Antique Component Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
1
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
230
Max Quality
996
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Near Eastern Antique Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
230
Max Quality
996
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Near Eastern Antique Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
230
Max Quality
996
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Near Eastern Antique Component Materials
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
1
Water Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
230
Max Quality
996
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Near Eastern Antique Component Materials
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
1
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
230
Max Quality
996
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
