Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Near Eastern Antique Component Materials

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Various materials necessary to craft Near Eastern antique components.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Official Blog Reveals Additional Heavensturn Details
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Maiden's Rhapsody FFXI Event Guide: Quest Locations and Amatsu Gear
Michael Higham
FFXIV Fisher Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi