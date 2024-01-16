Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Mythrite Patas
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 115
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
58
Physical Damage
46.4
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
246 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+40
Vitality
+41
Skill Speed
+29
Determination
+41
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
115
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Cobalt Ingot
3
Mythrite Nugget
3
Mythrite Rivets
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
51
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
220
Max Quality
2070
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
426
Craftsmanship
468
Related Posts
FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington